UAE's first land convoy reaches northern Gaza carrying 370 tonnes of aid

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the arrival of the first UAE aid convoy, comprising 17 trucks, bound for the northern Gaza Strip, as part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3".
It is the first aid convoy by a country to arrive in the northern Gaza Strip, entering through the Rafah Border Crossing before arriving through the Karam Abu Salem border crossing to deliver aid to the Palestinians.
A part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", the convoy carried over 370 tonnes of relief aid, including food and medical supplies, food supplements, clothing, shelter materials and other necessities.
With this new batch, the total amount of aid that the UAE provided to northern Gaza by air and land during Ramadan has reached 2,102 tonnes. This includes aid shipped by land through the Karam Abu Salem crossing and by air through the Birds of Goodness operation.
This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to intensify humanitarian aid efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan.
