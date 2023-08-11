'UAE youth are the spark of creativity and positive change': Sheikha Latifa on International Youth Day

This year’s theme is ‘Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World’

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 8:13 PM

On the occasion of International Youth Day, celebrated every August 12, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, recognised the UAE youth as the country’s most valuable asset and up-and-coming heroes.

She said, “They (youth) ignite the fires of creativity and innovation; and their unique visions, relentless drive, and thirst for knowledge and education are the key to preserving and advancing our nation's cherished legacy.

“They are at the forefront of progress, constructing bridges towards an improved and luminous future,” Sheikha Latifa added.

First observed on August 12, 2000, International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations (UN) “to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today's global society.”

This year’s theme is ‘Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World’, and Sheikha Latifa underscored in her message on Thursday the UAE's robust “efforts in initiating various programmes to nurture and upskill young leaders towards a sustainable tomorrow".

Guardians of security

Meanwhile, Dubai Police also reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering the youth." Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police commander-in-chief, said the youth “are the guardians of security, the beacons of the bright future, and the guarantors of societal stability and progress.”

“Empowering them is of utmost priority, and their role is fundamental in accomplishing our ambitions,” he added.

'Always innovate and create'

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, called on the youth to always innovate and create, “and maintain their persistence to reach the highest levels of excellence in all fields”.

He noted the total workforce at DEWA includes 2,956 young employees aged between 18 and 35 years. DEWA has also launched various innovative programmes that promote research and development among the youth.

Fast facts

Youth population – Half of the people on our planet are 30 or younger, and this is expected to reach 57 per cent by the end of 2030.

Youth definition - There is no universally agreed international definition of the youth age group. For statistical purposes, however, UN defines ‘youth’ as those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 years old.

