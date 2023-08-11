Abu Dhabi: Road renamed ‘Youth Street’ to highlight role of youngsters

The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14
Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has renamed a road at its Al Taweelah site as ‘Youth Street’.
The initiative by the company’s Youth Council to observe International Youth Day, which falls on August 12, recognises the important role youngsters play in progressing national development, including within the industrial sector.
EGA, equally owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer. It is also the largest company jointly owned by the two emirates.
Currently, more than 2,000 employees at EGA are under the age of 35. Last year, EGA recruited more than 220 Emiratis with an average age of 23.
The UN’s slogan of this year’s International Youth Day, ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’, is in line with EGA’s commitment to sustainable development, a company official said.
ALSO READ:
The EGA Youth Council has initiated a new programme to plant neem trees across the company’s site every two months. The first section of trees was planted by managing director Abdulla Kalban, executive vice president of human capital Iman Al Qasim, and young EGA employees.
“Every time we drive along ‘Youth Street’, we will be reminded again of the important place of young people at EGA, both today and as the leaders of the future. Our Youth Council is central to our drive to empower youth at our company and equip them with the skills they need for our future,” Al Qasim said.
The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14
Shops in this market offer goods at over 75% discount, and have a wide variety of products
He had a surprise interaction with his two sons and his father during the final leg of ‘A Call from Space’ on Thursday
UAE President visited the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah
It is part of a child safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles
Some moviegoers watched the film in other countries before catching it again in the Emirates
Fashion items sewn by the inmates shall be sold in the market
NCM shares clips of heavy rain pouring down on the desert; public is urged to follow advice from official sources