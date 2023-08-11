Abu Dhabi: Road renamed ‘Youth Street’ to highlight role of youngsters

The initiative by Emirates Global Aluminium is part of the company's effort to mark International Youth Day

Emirates Global Aluminium staff near the Youth Street. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 7:52 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has renamed a road at its Al Taweelah site as ‘Youth Street’.

The initiative by the company’s Youth Council to observe International Youth Day, which falls on August 12, recognises the important role youngsters play in progressing national development, including within the industrial sector.

EGA, equally owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer. It is also the largest company jointly owned by the two emirates.

Currently, more than 2,000 employees at EGA are under the age of 35. Last year, EGA recruited more than 220 Emiratis with an average age of 23.

The UN’s slogan of this year’s International Youth Day, ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’, is in line with EGA’s commitment to sustainable development, a company official said.

The EGA Youth Council has initiated a new programme to plant neem trees across the company’s site every two months. The first section of trees was planted by managing director Abdulla Kalban, executive vice president of human capital Iman Al Qasim, and young EGA employees.

“Every time we drive along ‘Youth Street’, we will be reminded again of the important place of young people at EGA, both today and as the leaders of the future. Our Youth Council is central to our drive to empower youth at our company and equip them with the skills they need for our future,” Al Qasim said.