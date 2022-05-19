UAE: Workshop aims to raise awareness on bullying among children

Sessions aim to impart effective strategies on how tackle such incidents

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 4:32 PM

A series of interactive workshops that aims to raise awareness about bullying among children is currently underway at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

The event is being organised at Expo Centre in collaboration by the Child Safety Department (CSD) in Sharjah, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

The workshops impart effective strategies aimed at preventing instances of bullying and offer constructive approaches in responding to the situation through positive thinking, empathy and self-composure.

Led by social worker Takia Yahya Ahmed, and targeting students from Grades three through seven, the workshops are held in partnership with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

How to deal with bullying

The first pillar in this strategy is to pause and consider the motives and causes behind bullying before reacting to an attack.

The second pillar encourages the practice of empathy and participants were asked to be mindful of each other’s feelings, whether they are the victim or the bully.