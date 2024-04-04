UAE: Win 1kg of gold, cars by sending money home through Abu Dhabi exchange firm

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ahalia Exchange, a money transfer and exchange company with 30 branches in the UAE, is giving 1kg gold and 5 sedan cars as lucky draw prizes during its summer promotion campaign.

Community members sending money through its branches will get a coupon each to enter the lucky draws.

“We have been operating since 1996. We have always strived to build a strong relationship with our customers. Currently, we have 30 branches in the country,” Santosh Nair, senior marketing manager, said during a press conference.

This promotion runs till July 25 and will have as many as 106 winners. The grand prize is half a kg of gold. There are five sedan cars up for grabs. As many as 100 customers stand a chance to win 8gm and 4gm gold each through 3 monthly draws.

Shanish Kollara, deputy operations manager, noted the exchange firm is popular among expats from Asian and African countries.

“Most of our customers are from countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Philippines, and African nations. But the promotion is open to all countries.”

Mohammad Margub, banking operations manager, underlined: “Ahalia Exchange has also been extending support for needy people.”

Amir Iqbal, business development manager, and Sudarshan Joshi, manager of satellite and APS marketing, were present during the press conference.

