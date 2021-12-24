UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was 9.4°C

Further drop in temperatures expected

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 8:52 AM

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Friday morning was 9.4°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 06.45am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be partly cloudy day today with a further drop in temperatures expected.

The maximum temperature will be 28°C while the minimum is expected to be 18°C.

Relative humidity will he 85 per cent. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.