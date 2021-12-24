UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was 9.4°C

Technology includes dedicated feature to help women find female-only session
UAE1 day ago
The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Friday morning was 9.4°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 06.45am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be partly cloudy day today with a further drop in temperatures expected.
The maximum temperature will be 28°C while the minimum is expected to be 18°C.
Relative humidity will he 85 per cent. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Technology includes dedicated feature to help women find female-only session
UAE1 day ago
The Royal Court on Wednesday announced the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE1 day ago
The aid includes medical and food supplies and shelter building materials
UAE1 day ago
They were among the three winners of the draw
UAE1 day ago
The floods have killed scores of people, left tens of thousands displaced, and triggered widespread damage
UAE1 day ago
A guide to ensure that you don’t miss out on any offers or opportunities
UAE2 days ago
The satellite will have the largest telescope ever developed in the country
UAE2 days ago
The 78-year-old entrepreneur passed away in Kozhikode, Kerala, following health complications
UAE2 days ago