UAE weather: Foggy, cloudy day ahead; temperature to hit 42°C

Employees whose visas are sponsored by their spouses or parents but have work permits issued by the MoHRE are required to subscribe to the scheme
The weather in the UAE today will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). Low clouds will appear eastward by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds associated with rainfall forming by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures will vary between 29°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 41°C in Dubai. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
A yellow and red alert have been issued by authorities warning of heavy fog formation in the country. The alerts warn that fog formation is expected to cause a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times.
