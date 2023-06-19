Watch: Rain hits parts of UAE, authority issues alert over strong wind

Revealed: How much it will cost to travel during the Islamic festival
Various parts of the UAE experienced light to heavy rains on Monday evening. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) urged public to exercise caution during the rains to avoid any incidents.
According to the centre, parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah witnessed showers after a cloud formation in the afternoon. Heavy rains hit Dubai’s Margham and some eastern areas of Sharjah, causing flooded streets and wadis, according to residents.
The centre, in its social media posts, urged people to take precautions to avoid accidents during the rain and strong wind.
“Precautions should be taken during the strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over some eastern and internal areas. Loose objects and weak structures may become hazardous due to the strong winds and can reduce horizontal visibility,” a tweet by the centre warned.
