UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to hit 39°C

From terrarium making to live painting: Children celebrate as Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Library completes one year
The library welcomed over half a million visitors in the first year
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming by afternoon, eastward in the country.
Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the day. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime.
Temperatures will vary between 27°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 39°C in Dubai. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 44.2°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 4pm local time. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was 20.1 °C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 5.30am local time.
A yellow alert has been issued over certain parts of the country due to fog. A chance of fog formation may lead to a deterioration in horizontal visibility, the NCM warns, which may drop even further at times, from 5am to 8am on Monday, June 19.
ALSO READ:
The library welcomed over half a million visitors in the first year
The beloved Dubai Ruler is dedicated to efficient service and has an hands-on approach to leadership
Pamper your dad with these gifts and experiences on his special day
The scent of bakhoor incense created a unique atmosphere at the ongoing 65th annual Seoul International Book Fair in Sharjah
His story has inspired Dubai residents who took part in yoga sessions at Expo City
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak highlighted how the values that are promoted through yoga perfectly aligns with the principles cherished by the UAE
For two years, he has explored the country, taking photos of all the places sketched on the back of the currency notes
Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukaemia 'for some time' and had recently developed a lung infection before his death