UAE: Heavy rains in some parts; cloud-seeding operations to continue throughout summer

The local effect of convective clouds will give the UAE rains during the summer months, says weather official

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Rainfall will continue in the UAE during the month of June, consistent with the usual trend, according to a top official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

On Monday, various parts of the UAE recorded light to heavy rainfall.

The national weather forecaster said summer rains are not uncommon in the UAE as the country typically experiences monsoon low pressure from India.

The Twitter account of the UAE storm centre shared videos depicting individuals navigating through heavy rain and strong winds while driving.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) explained to Khaleej Times: “We’ve been witnessing cloud cover over certain parts of the country. But if we talk about the entire span of summer, we do have rains due to climate change. The mountains in the east will be affected. We have a chance of convective clouds over the Eastern region that is likely to give us rains.

ALSO READ:

“The local effect of convective clouds will give us rains during the summer months. This has been the trend in the month of June in general.”

Cloud seeding

The meteorologist also said the rain-bearing capacity of these convective clouds is perfect for cloud seeding.

“Cloud seeding operations can prove efficient due to the formation of the convective clouds that triggers more rainfall. If any convective cloud formation happens in any part of the UAE, then we will definitely be undertaking the operation of cloud seeding,” Dr Habib added.

Cloud seeding is a method of artificially encouraging a cloud to produce rain. It began in the UAE in the late 1990s, and since then, there has been an increase in the missions conducted annually.

Cloud seeding involves flying an aircraft to a cloud that has tiny rain droplets present. The aircraft shoots salt flares into the cloud to enhance rainfall.