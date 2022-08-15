UAE weather: Dusty day ahead, temperature to fall

Children can learn to organise special culture tours at the iconic landmark
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures in the UAE will be as high as 46ºC today.
Clouds will appear eastward and southward may become convective by afternoon.
The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 44ºC, today. Whereas, Dubai will see mercury rise to 42ºC.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
