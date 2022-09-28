UAE: Walk 10,000 steps and help fund a needy child’s heart surgery

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths globally, yet half of these can be prevented, say experts

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 5:32 PM

Your daily walk to improve your health can now help an underprivileged child receive life-saving heart surgery in India.

Observing World Heart Day, Aster Volunteers at the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare launched the second edition of the ‘Heart2Heart Walks’ initiative in Dubai on Wednesday. The global campaign aims to encourage people to walk for their heart health, while providing them with the greater cause of saving the lives of underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

Until October 16, those wishing to participate can register online via heart2heart.astervolunteers.com and walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day for 2 weeks of the campaign period. With the combined efforts of the participating individuals, Aster DM Foundation will be donating 100 Indian rupees for a minimum of 10,000 steps a day towards paediatric cardiac surgery for underprivileged children, through the Aster Volunteers Treatment Aid programme in India.

Kickstarting the initiative, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths globally, however, half of these can be prevented. In India, 2 million children have undetected congenital heart issues. Through the Heart2Heart Walk initiative by Aster Volunteers, we at Aster want to encourage people to take proactive measures to safeguard their heart health and support underprivileged children with cardiac ailments in gaining a healthy future.”

The first edition of the initiative, launched on World Heart Day 2021, saw large participation from India and GCC, which raised a total of 2.26 million Indian rupees towards the cause.

“Our efforts are in line with WHO’s theme of World Heart Day 2022 – ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’", Moopen added.

"Let us give hope to the people, and let us walk for our own health, and for the smiles of underprivileged kids."

Pictured: Alisha Moopen

An awareness drive for the campaign will be organised at Al Jazeera Park and Al Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah on October 9 – in partnership with Aster Hospital and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah.

Launched at Aster Hospital Mankhool on Wednesday, the initiative will conclude with a mega event on October 16 at Zabeel Park, where those who complete the highest number of steps by that day will be awarded.

To contribute this year, participants will need to record their steps on their gadgets or smartphones and share their step count through screenshots on heart2heart.astervolunteers.com.

Altenatively, they may WhatsApp it to +971 565398486.

Participants may also upload their step count to their social media channels with the hashtags #Heart2Heart and #Astervolunteers.

ALSO READ: