UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for creating, managing websites to enable human trafficking

Cloud Lounge was closed due to unstable weather conditions
Creating a website that publishes information for the purpose of human trafficking is punishable by a fine of up to Dh1 million in the UAE.
Public Prosecution, in a recent post, reiterated that managing websites that enable human trafficking or the trade in human organs could land offenders jail time and a fine of at least Dh500,000.
Article 32 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, For Combatting E-Crimes and Rumors, states:
"Whoever creates, manages or oversees a website or publishes information or an information network or means of information technology for the purpose of human trafficking or the trade of human organs or the illegitimate dealing therein shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED500,000) and not more than One Million Dirhams (AED 1,000,000)."
ALSO READ:
Cloud Lounge was closed due to unstable weather conditions
He wished Wickremesinghe success in leading the island nation towards stability, peace
The picture gained over 100,000 likes and 2,500 comments in 30 minutes
Eda Ozturk Davasligil grows 90 varieties in her home garden
Agents are unable to get appointments for clients before August 2023
It is our duty to be the best that we can be, says the 25-year-old athlete
'The most beautiful building in the world' recognised as the best tall building under 100-metres
Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi posted pictures showing the extent of waterlogging