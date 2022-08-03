UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for creating, managing websites to enable human trafficking

Along with a minimum penalty of Dh500,000, offenders could also face jail time

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 8:57 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 9:08 AM

Creating a website that publishes information for the purpose of human trafficking is punishable by a fine of up to Dh1 million in the UAE.

Public Prosecution, in a recent post, reiterated that managing websites that enable human trafficking or the trade in human organs could land offenders jail time and a fine of at least Dh500,000.

Article 32 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, For Combatting E-Crimes and Rumors, states:

"Whoever creates, manages or oversees a website or publishes information or an information network or means of information technology for the purpose of human trafficking or the trade of human organs or the illegitimate dealing therein shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED500,000) and not more than One Million Dirhams (AED 1,000,000)."

