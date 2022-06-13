UAE: Ultra-fast EV charging stations to be installed on highways

The chargers have a scalable power of up to 300 kW

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 3:08 PM

Ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed on UAE highways. This will be done to boost the adoption of EVs by addressing 'range anxiety' and laying the groundwork for a more connected and sustainable transportation system.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has signed an agreement with Siemens technology to install ultra-fast EV chargers which will also help reduce carbon emissions in the country.

Ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers will be installed on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

To meet changing market demands, the chargers have a scalable power of up to 300 kW and can be expanded with additional external dispensers for up to two additional charging cables. All of them are cloud-connected devices which allow operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.

The EV Charging Corridor is the first project to be delivered under the MoU framework.

There are 560 charging points across Dubai. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority allows customers both registered in the Green Charger service and those not registered (by using the Guest Mode) to charge their vehicles at the stations.

“The UAE is committed and working with confidence to reduce the nationwide carbon footprint, by working on the demand side and supply-side, and working on our different energies and future technologies to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure equipment, control and monitoring software, as well as training and commissioning support for the new network.

The command-and-control system allows full monitoring and control of all units and provides the foundation for the next phase of the project, which is to build an app for drivers to access and book chargers.

