Meet the Emirati businesswoman behind first UAE-made electric car

It is the first supercar in the world to merge the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV
Auto2 months ago
The countdown to the production of the first ‘Made in UAE’ electric cars has started.
And Dr Majida Alazazi, chairwoman of M Glory Holding Group, is in anticipation of the big day.
“The electric car is called Al Damani DMV300. We have established a temporary factory at Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The arrangements began in October last year. We will start production in a few days. Hopefully, the first batch of cars will come out of our factory by the end of June,” she told Khaleej Times during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit.
In March this year, Dr Majida along with other top officials laid the foundation stone for the country’s first ever electric vehicle manufacturing facility in DIC. The factory will be finished by 2024. Meanwhile, DMV300 will be made at a temporary factory not far away from the main one getting constructed in DIC.
“My team and I were behind this. I was very selective about my team. I got the best and talented people from top companies like Aston Martin, General Motors and others.”
Dr Majida is the first Emirati woman with a practical doctorate in business administration in supply chain management and manufacturing from UAE University. Following her passion to be a pioneer of the industrial sector, she opened an automotive factory: Sandstorm Motor Vehicles Manufacturing.
“Since 2012, I started to develop Sandstorm. It is now one of the successful factories. We are now going electric with M Glory. We are now planning to do more sustainable projects under M Glory Holding Group.”
The electric car can touch a top speed of 160km and cover more than 405km after a single charge.
“When you charge at home, it will get fully charged in six to eight hours. But we have fast charge, which will charge the car up to 85 per cent in 30 minutes. We are working to develop our own charger that can charge within four hours at home,” the industrial engineer said.
“About 25 per cent of the car’s parts are from the local market. Soon we will be able to gradually increase this percentage.”
The businesswoman noted that thousands of orders have already been received for electric cars.
ALSO READ:
“Our capacity per day is eight to 10 cars and 10,000 cars a year from the temporary factory. Once the main factory gets ready, it will be capable of producing 50,000 to 70,000 cars per year.”
Dr Majida heads various companies and has held positions in government and semi-government companies too.
“We are working in line with the vision of the UAE government’s net-zero goals,” she added.
It is the first supercar in the world to merge the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV
Auto2 months ago
The new boutique hosted the reveal of the all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ for the first time in Abu Dhabi
Auto2 months ago
Lamborghini has set a goal to push up its profitability to between 22 per cent and 25 per cent for the upcoming years
Auto2 months ago
The electric car manufacturer's new factory will challenge German automakers on their home turf
Auto2 months ago
In a deal signed with the Indian state of Gujarat in the presence of visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Suzuki said it planned to increase production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing in the state
Auto2 months ago
Visually, thanks to its overwhelming size and stylistic idiosyncrasies, the Rolls-Royce Ghost looks like a large metallic yacht — a ship for the street, so to say
Auto2 months ago
For the very first time, European automotive manufacturer launches operations in Pakistan to boost employment, localisation and local automotive industry in Pakistan
Auto2 months ago
The fire risk occurs while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked.
Auto2 months ago