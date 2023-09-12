UAE to send humanitarian assistance to flood-affected Libyans

The Emirates Red Crescent has already begun implementing a relief programme to provide large shipments of shelter, food and medical supplies, and other necessities

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed the ERC to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by the floods in Libya.

The ERC has already begun implementing a relief programme to provide large shipments of shelter, food and medical supplies, and other necessities to Libyans in the most severely affected areas.

Sheikh Hamdan's directives are part of his keenness to ease the fallout of the crisis on the Libyan people and support them, by boosting the UAE's relief efforts in Libya, and providing aid to people across various flooded areas. This aid also aims to strengthen the UAE's ability to respond rapidly to natural disasters and provide timely humanitarian assistance to affected countries, in order to minimize the suffering of their people.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the ERC has finalised its preparations to implement the UAE leadership's directives and provide various forms of aid to affected people in Libya's eastern regions, noting that a relief aircraft has already left the UAE, carrying a large amount of shelter and food supplies, and other necessities.

Al Jubaibi added that an ERC delegation has been sent with the shipment to help distribute the aid materials, lead the ERC relief operations on the field, and identify the needs of affected people in order to meet them urgently.

The ERC will spare no effort to stand by the people of Libya, and provide all forms of support to alleviate their suffering.

