UAE expresses solidarity with Libya, offers condolences over storm victims

Sheikh Mohamed held a telephonic conversation today with King Mohammed VI
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Libya over the victims of the floods caused by Storm Daniel, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, and causing severe damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of Libya and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed held a telephonic conversation today with King Mohammed VI
She also wished speedy recovery for all the injured
The Emirati publishing entrepreneur PublisHer's second Brazilian event at Rio de Janeiro's Bienal do Livro
The earthquake has killed over 2,000, making it one of the deadliest the country has seen in more than six decades
The FAST5 provides a steady income and financial security to the second Grand Prize winner
On World Suicide Prevention Day marked on September 10, experts are calling on the community to watch out for tell-tale signs
Dubai Crown Prince meets first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle
1,202 participants took home Dh1,494,750 in prize money