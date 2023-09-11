UAE expresses solidarity with Libya, offers condolences over storm victims

It expressed its sincere sympathies to the families of the victims of this tragedy

By Wam Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 7:13 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Libya over the victims of the floods caused by Storm Daniel, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, and causing severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of Libya and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

