UAE to host next World Trade Organisation meeting in 2024

Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh20,000 in 'Camp ka Champ', pledges to use winnings for brother's medical support
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes
The next World Trade Organisation ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the UAE President confirmed today.
The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet: "The UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for the World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference in 2024. We look forward to facilitating constructive dialogue between WTO nations and strengthening international cooperation for a sustainable economic future."
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also announced the selection. He welcomes the participating countries and the World Trade Organisation.
"We support all international moves that guarantee the free flow of goods and services between countries of the world and the protection of the future of global trade," he adds.
Trade ministers from the body's 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global commerce rules.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes
The average rainfall is expected to exceed 80 mm; this will be 75 per cent more than the total rainfall during the rest of the year
Tanzila Khan says it is important to keep reminding people that nearly one billion in the world are suffering from physical disabilities
KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics
The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi collects necessary data and disposes of the body
The initiative aims to collect at least 1 million pledges in the coming months
Rules outline job contracts, working hours, weekly holidays, annual leaves, obligations, among other conditions
Mohap has stressed that it is open to receiving complaints about health facilities and their medical staff, and these can be filed through its smart system