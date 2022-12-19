UAE to host next World Trade Organisation meeting in 2024

The President and Vice-President of the nation made the announcement today

The next World Trade Organisation ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the UAE President confirmed today.

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet: "The UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for the World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference in 2024. We look forward to facilitating constructive dialogue between WTO nations and strengthening international cooperation for a sustainable economic future."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also announced the selection. He welcomes the participating countries and the World Trade Organisation.

"We support all international moves that guarantee the free flow of goods and services between countries of the world and the protection of the future of global trade," he adds.

Trade ministers from the body's 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global commerce rules.

