UAE to help Iraqi Kurdistan set up digital school to benefit one million students

Initiative will also provide options for distance learning, targeting primarily the underprivileged community groups

Tue 18 Jan 2022

The UAE will be helping the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government to set up a new digital school in their region benefiting one million students with advanced and scientific knowledge over the next five years.

The Digital School, the first integrated Arabic digital school will provide digital education services to students in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in two phases.

Under this partnership, the first phase of the Digital School will provide digital educational tools and materials in Arabic for students in 50 schools.

The second phase would see the development of a version of the Digital School materials in Kurdish.

Through the Digital Teacher Training Program, the Digital School works to build flexible and advanced learning communities by focusing on building the capabilities of teachers and educational leaders in the areas of digital education.

This is undertaken according to quality training courses developed in cooperation with Arizona State University and contributes to empowering educational staff with digital education skills based on the “training the trainers” principle.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School said that the Digital School initiative “represents a message of hope” one aimed at strengthening global educational alliances that develop students' skills to build a better future for the region and the world.

Initiative to also provide qualitative online learning option to under privileged communities

Al Olama added that the signing of the MoU with the Ministry of Education in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region is an extension of the initiative’s global success and the constructive cooperation with various parties at the national, regional and international levels to employ advanced technology to provide one million students with advanced and scientific knowledge over the next five years, and to adopt innovative practices and smart technologies to find innovative solutions that serve societies around the world.

Alan Hama Saeed, Minister of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government, opined, “The Ministry of Education in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq was keen to participate in the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in order to enhance joint cooperation, especially in education sector.”

He added, “The Digital School is a pioneering project in the region, especially during the pandemic when the concept of school began to rely more on digital education and remote learning. I hope that this project will achieve its objectives for a more comprehensive and effective education experience, and I wish the UAE’s government and its people more success and prosperity.”

The Emirates Red Crescent supports the cooperation between the Digital School and the Ministry of Education in the Kurdistan Region as part of its strategic partnership with the Digital School in logistical operations.

It reaches target groups such as refugees, displaced people and students in developing and remote communities, providing field support and follow-up in beneficiary areas, facilitating communication and coordination with international and local humanitarian agencies and organizations.

The initiative also provides a qualitative and an accredited option for distance learning, targeting primarily the underprivileged community groups through modern educational materials and curricula that utilize advanced technology to adapt to the different needs and educational levels of students.