UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Diyala, Iraq

Ministry expresses condolences and sympathy to the families of victims.

Reuters file photo

By Wam Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 11:08 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Iraqi province of Diyala on an army base, which resulted in deaths and injuries among security personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.

MoFAIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.