UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Diyala, Iraq

Ministry expresses condolences and sympathy to the families of victims.

Reuters file photo
Reuters file photo

By Wam

Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 11:08 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Iraqi province of Diyala on an army base, which resulted in deaths and injuries among security personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.

MoFAIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.


More news from UAE