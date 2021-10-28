UAE: Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Bahrain

Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The meeting discussed ways to boost ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain in various spheres of life and identify new opportunities for cooperation that will bring benefits to the people of the two countries. Both sides hailed the strong bilateral cooperation that currently exists between the two nations.

The meeting also discussed regional and international developments, the progress made in combating the pandemic and the efforts made in the UAE and Bahrain to accelerate development in the Covid-19 era.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the common stance of the two countries on various regional and international issues and the importance of boosting collaboration between GCC nations and streamlining efforts to promote security and stability across the region and enhance the prosperity of the people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee.