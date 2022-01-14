UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves new reforms for workers' rights

A slew of new laws were passed at the first Cabinet meeting of 2022, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 7:25 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the year at Dubai Expo 2020's UAE pavilion. The Dubai ruler said a slew of regulations, including those guaranteeing workers' rights, was approved by the Cabinet on Friday, January 14.

One of the first decisions of the meeting was to give ministries greater power to put plans in place themselves without lengthy approval processes. The meeting also approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Regulation of Labour Relations.

The regulations comprise detailed rules, provisions, and procedures to facilitate the implementation of the law.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today I chaired the first Cabinet meeting in the new year and the 'New 50'. A good start on a blessed Friday, our first decision is to fully apply the new approach for the federal government work during the coming phase to achieve more effective transformational projects and enhance our economy".

The Dubai Ruler, said, "The new government approach will start shortly with several changes, including granting ministries greater powers and more financial flexibility based on the Principles of the 50' and national priorities approved by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the Next 50 years".

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

New UAE Sports Law approved

"We approved during the Cabinet meeting the UAE Sports Law to regulate the sector including sports councils, federations, Olympic committees, among others, aiming to enhance the UAE's presence in all sports events at the regional and global levels," said Sheikh Mohammed.

The Cabinet meeting also approved the executive regulations of the labour relations law to ensure rights protection, raise the workforce's efficiency, and organise new forms of work, including part-time work, temporary work, flexible work, and golden visa holders.

"The UAE new laws offer 12 types of working permits, aiming at strengthening the business environment," said Sheikh Mohammed.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the executive regulations of the protection of industrial property rights law.

"The law will ensure accelerating patenting and preserving rights. The diversity of our economy requires a flexible and comprehensive legislative infrastructure. We are ready for the changes of the coming economic phase," said the Dubai Ruler.

Other highlights

The UAE Cabinet also approved a digital procurement policy for the federal government, a new committee for smart learning in UAE schools, and 13 agreements to encourage investment and avoid double taxation.

"We also agreed on the UAE joining the Leaders' Pledge for Nature, under the UN Climate Change Agreement," said Sheikh Mohammed.