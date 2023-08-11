UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad, shows support for Sudanese people

The shipment is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts and its policy to stand by countries and people in times of need

By Wam Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 7:49 PM

The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane carrying 13 tonnes of food supplies to the Republic of Chad this morning to provide urgent humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees and the local community.

The initiative specially focused on the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stressed that sending these supplies aligns with the directives of the UAE's leadership to extend a helping hand to assist civilians in Sudan, and to support Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries by providing essential aid.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE's efforts over the past months have included sending food supplies, as well as providing medical services through the establishment of a field hospital in Amdjarass.

The hospital was built to treat Sudanese people in Chad, as well as the local community, and to help alleviate the humanitarian consequences resulting from the influx of a large number of refugees.

Since opening, the hospital has treated 3,509 patients.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the opening of a coordination office for foreign aid in Amdjarass, as part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide assistance to the Chadian people and support endeavours to deliver relief aid through the UAE's humanitarian institutions to Sudanese refugees in Chad.

