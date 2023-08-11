UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad, shows support for Sudanese people

The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane carrying 13 tonnes of food supplies to the Republic of Chad this morning to provide urgent humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees and the local community.
The initiative specially focused on the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.
Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stressed that sending these supplies aligns with the directives of the UAE's leadership to extend a helping hand to assist civilians in Sudan, and to support Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries by providing essential aid.
The shipment is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts and its policy to stand by countries and people in times of need.
Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE's efforts over the past months have included sending food supplies, as well as providing medical services through the establishment of a field hospital in Amdjarass.
The hospital was built to treat Sudanese people in Chad, as well as the local community, and to help alleviate the humanitarian consequences resulting from the influx of a large number of refugees.
Since opening, the hospital has treated 3,509 patients.
Al Shamsi also highlighted the opening of a coordination office for foreign aid in Amdjarass, as part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide assistance to the Chadian people and support endeavours to deliver relief aid through the UAE's humanitarian institutions to Sudanese refugees in Chad.
ALSO READ:
The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14
Shops in this market offer goods at over 75% discount, and have a wide variety of products
He had a surprise interaction with his two sons and his father during the final leg of ‘A Call from Space’ on Thursday
UAE President visited the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah
It is part of a child safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles
Some moviegoers watched the film in other countries before catching it again in the Emirates
Fashion items sewn by the inmates shall be sold in the market
NCM shares clips of heavy rain pouring down on the desert; public is urged to follow advice from official sources