UAE: Seha acquires specialised paediatric long-term rehab facility Salma

Abu Dhabi - Salma provides complex medical care to patients diagnosed with chronic illness, disability, or those requiring post-acute care.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 11:36 AM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Salma Children's Rehabilitation Hospital (Salma), the UAE's first and only specialised paediatric long-term rehabilitation facility.

Salma, established in August 2019, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and is one of the leading integrated long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation hospitals in the GCC region.

Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer, Seha, underlined that paediatric care has always been a priority focus area for Seha's strategy.

"Building a modern integrated healthcare system that embeds the latest innovative technologies is essential to increase patient accessibility and to support a seamless patient journey."

Salma provides complex medical care to patients diagnosed with chronic illness, disability, or those requiring post-acute care, who cannot be tended to in their home environment because of the need for more specialised care.

Dr Fathey said Salma's addition to the network will further strengthen Seha's extensive paediatric services offering.

"With Salma joining our network, Seha now has the capacity and expertise to further expand its offerings, to include post-acute, long-term and rehabilitation care, positioning Seha as the provider of choice for these services."

Salma offers multi-disciplinary services to its patients, with a specialised and intensive rehabilitation curated programme that includes therapy and psychological support.

Philipp Mielenz, founder and chief executive officer, Salma, noted: "Becoming part of the Seha network will enable Salma to continue on its growth path and to expand specialised and individualised rehabilitation services to a geographically and demographically wider population. With Seha at our side, we at Salma see a great potential to make an impact on the society by transforming the rehabilitation landscape in Abu Dhabi, which is an essential step to building on the Abu Dhabi Vision of elevating the provision of healthcare services in the UAE."

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care with dedicated rooms for parents, landscape gardens, and play areas for children, in addition to 24/7 room service and laundry services.