UAE: Schengen, UK visa slots fill up as residents begin summer vacation planning months in advance

Many UAE residents have already begun planning their summer holidays, four months in advance. That is according to officials at passport and visa outsource company VFS Global. “For summer travel to UK and other Schengen, the slots are already filling up,” said Monaz Billimoria, UAE Regional Head of VFS Global. “People have learnt from their past experiences to plan ahead and book early.”

Last year, Khaleej Times had reported Schengen visa delays and lack of appointments for up to two months. As per the information by VFS, the situation will not be very different this year either, considering the travel sector is expecting robust growth.

Their advisory states that it is recommended that residents apply for visas as early as when they book flights and stay. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, which came into effect in February 2020, passengers can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before their date of travel. “We urge applicants to plan their travels and apply well in advance, especially with the upcoming Eid and summer holidays, when we expect to see a surge in applications,” said Monaz.

According to the figures released by VFS, the top destinations for 2023 were Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UK. “Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UK are always popular,” said Monaz. “We have seen a mix of business and leisure travel.”

In terms of trends, Monaz has predicted that China will see a revival in travel this year. “I expect their tourism numbers to full recover to pre-pandemic levels. Their numbers have been steadily growing all through 2023.”

High demand for UK visas

The demand for UK visa is so high that the agency has set up temporary pop up centres around the country to deal with the demand. “UK is an ever popular, ever growing destination and we have seen a huge surge in applications,” said Monaz.

The temporary Premium Application Centres have been set up in four emirates. In Dubai, they are in Radisson hotels in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Hills Mall. There are also centres in Radisson Blu Ajman, Radisson Abu Dhabi and Al Reaya Services Centre in Al Ain.

Applicants can submit their documents and enrol biometrics in these premium lounges as well as opt for document scanning assistance, SMS updates and a courier return service. During Ramadan, some of these centres will work for as late as 11pm to provide UK visa services for visitors.

Change in trends

VFS, which partners with 150 countries worldwide for visa and other services, has seen a 15 per cent surge in visa applications in 2023 as compared to 2022, and a 145 per cent growth since borders reopened after the pandemic.

According to Monaz, there has been a significant shift in the travel trends the company has seen. “Now, the difference between a peak season and off-peak season is very slim,” she said. “I was pleasantly surprised by the performance during winter 2023. Until December 15, we had a solid period. In fact there are many people who are traveling to Europe and UK in the winter now.”

Monaz attributed the shift in traveling preferences to global warming among other things. “The summers in Europe are getting hotter,” she said. “Most places are crowded and people are getting fed up with that. That is one of the reasons why people are going to Europe and UK during the winter.”

