UAE scam alert: Residents warned of online shopping fraud, here's how to stay safe

UAE residents have been warned of electronic fraud and scam by the Abu Dhabi Prosecution.
The authority has asked residents to exercise caution while shopping online, in a new video that has been put up on the social media platform, X.
Abu Dhabi Prosecution has said that scammers take advantage of the spread of social media and advertise their products through fake websites at heavily discounted rates. Social media users then fall victim to such deals and lose their money to fraudsters.
Watch the video here:
The authority has also given residents certain measures they can take to safeguard themselves from such crimes. Here is what you can do:
