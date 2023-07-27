UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE scam alert: How merchants are getting conned into losing millions of dirhams

In an exclusive report, Khaleej Times Senior Editor, Mazhar Farooqui, talks about a trading scam that has led to many shops closing due to losses

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 6:52 PM

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

The story behind Home Bakery

business

The story behind Home Bakery

Join us for an in-depth interview with Abdulla Al Mulla, the Managing Director of Dubai’s beloved coffee chain, as we explore the inspiring journey that turned a passion for baking into a thriving business.

business