UAE: Restaurant shut down for selling non-halal food

It will be allowed to operate again once it meets certain conditions

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi was ordered shut for selling non-halal food and preparing it with the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) issued a decision to administratively close Birat Manila Restaurant located in Mussafah area.

“The restaurant has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health,” Adafsa posted on its social media accounts.

The restaurant will be allowed to operate again after getting the necessary permits to sell non-halal foods and “changing its equipment and sterilising the entire premises thoroughly before reopening to the public", Adafsa noted.

All food establishments in Abu Dhabi are subject to regular assessments. Adafsa called on the public to contact them via toll-free 800555 to report any violations found in any food establishment.

