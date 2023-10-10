UAE residents alert: Tsunami drills to be conducted tomorrow

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of exercising the utmost restraint in the ongoing Israel-Palestine escalation
UAE authorities on Tuesday advised residents of a tsunami simulation exercise, which will be conducted on a popular beach in Fujairah.
In a notice, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the 'IOWave 23 Tsunami Exercise' will be carried out from 10am tomorrow, October 11, on Al Rughailat Beach.
During this period, residents can expect mock evacuation drills and coordinated movements of emergency response vehicles. Officers and participating MoI teams will also be present at the site.
The exercise has been designed to address various scenarios in case of a tsunami, the ministry said.
