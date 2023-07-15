UAE: Report crimes online in four simple steps

Sipping coffee at mall café, riding Dubai Metro: How Sheikh Mohammed spent birthday eve at residents' favourite spots
UAE residents were in for a surprise as Dubai's Ruler was seen across town a day ahead of his 74th birthday
Reporting crimes in the UAE can be done in four simple steps using your phone, the Ministry of Interior reminded residents on Saturday.
In a series of tweets, the ministry shared the steps to file reports using its app.
Users can select the ‘File a criminal report’ section and then click the ‘add’ icon to create a new request. As the second step, users can select the location of the incident on the map to make it easy for the authorities.
The third step is to select the method of reporting. Reports can be submitted in the way of writing or voice message or even videos and photographs.
Then the user should add the details about the incident and pieces of evidence.
ALSO READ:
UAE residents were in for a surprise as Dubai's Ruler was seen across town a day ahead of his 74th birthday
The Indian Prime minister thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed
On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman
There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime
In Islam, individuals or families installing water coolers for passersby is called ‘Sabil’
His official duties over the past few days has seen Sheikh Mohammed touring 5 locations in 3 days
Police chief reviews the performance of General Department of Operations during the second quarter of the year