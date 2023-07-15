UAE: Report crimes online in four simple steps

The Ministry of Interior shares the steps to file criminal reports using its app

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 10:55 PM

Reporting crimes in the UAE can be done in four simple steps using your phone, the Ministry of Interior reminded residents on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the ministry shared the steps to file reports using its app.

Users can select the ‘File a criminal report’ section and then click the ‘add’ icon to create a new request. As the second step, users can select the location of the incident on the map to make it easy for the authorities.

The third step is to select the method of reporting. Reports can be submitted in the way of writing or voice message or even videos and photographs.

Then the user should add the details about the incident and pieces of evidence.

