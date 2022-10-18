UAE rejects 'racist statement' by EU’s Josep Borrell

Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will also host a story-telling session at Museum of the Future and shed light on his journey to space
The UAE has rejected the racist statement by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium.
In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the ministry expressed its rejection of Borrell’s remarks, characterising them as racist and noting that these statements contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, represented by the Director of the European Affairs Department, Mohamed AlShehi, and the Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs, Reem Ketait, summoned Paulsen, acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE. The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments.
Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance, the ministry said.
ALSO READ:
Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will also host a story-telling session at Museum of the Future and shed light on his journey to space
Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of the leading American edtech company, outlines ambitious expansion plans for the region
Abu Dhabi will aim to be the region’s most competitive industrial hub by investing Dh10 billion across six transformational programmes
Ulfah Al Kaabi has played soccer, basketball, karate and other sports since childhood, but found this new passion only recently
Students will have the opportunity to lean about topics like admissions and scholarships, life on a university campus, and future career paths
The courts are also adopting remote litigation, self-registration, and video-conferencing for cases
Over 2,000 participants walked away with almost Dh2 million in prize money
This comes on the heels of Gitex Global 2022, where government entities presented latest technological innovations and services