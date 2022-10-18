UAE rejects 'racist statement' by EU’s Josep Borrell

Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE, seeks written explanation

Josep Borrel. — Reuters file

By Wam Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:55 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:56 AM

The UAE has rejected the racist statement by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the ministry expressed its rejection of Borrell’s remarks, characterising them as racist and noting that these statements contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, represented by the Director of the European Affairs Department, Mohamed AlShehi, and the Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs, Reem Ketait, summoned Paulsen, acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE. The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments.

Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: