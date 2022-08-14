UAE: Red dust alerts issued for most of country; rains likely by afternoon

Sandstorms reduce visibility to below 500 metres in some areas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 11:11 AM

Police forces in the UAE have urged motorists to drive carefully as dusty conditions reduced visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas. Rains are expected to fall later today.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah police have warned motorists of low visibility. The Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists not to film the weather condition while driving as this could distract them and cause accidents.

The Ministry of Interior issued safety tips that must be followed while driving during unstable weather conditions:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued code-red, -orange and –yellow alerts for dusty conditions for most parts of the UAE:

Weather forecasters predict convective clouds formation “eastward and southward by afternoon”, associated with rainfall today.

Rains are expected to fall in different areas over the next four days, bringing down temperatures. Winds with top speeds of 40kmph will kick up dust through the week, according to the NCM.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had earlier said that authorities are fully prepared to “deal with the low-pressure system” that is expected to hit the country.

“The authority will issue warnings before and during the low-pressure system through media and will announce adequate measures taken by the competent authorities, in addition to activating the early warning system by local police to guide the public and provide them necessary information to be followed,” the NCEMA said.

ALSO READ:

The Ministry of Interior said it is “fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation”.