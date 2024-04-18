UAE rains: Going to work in an unsafe environment? How to report health, safety violations

In 10 years, the sector with 928,000 positions is projected to employ one in 9 residents
As record-breaking rains hit the UAE, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) told residents to leave the safety of their homes only in “cases of extreme necessity.”
However, according to a Khaleej Times poll, an overwhelming majority of respondents said they were required to go to work in person despite the heavy rains.
This was despite the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's (MoHRE) recommendation for private sector companies to prioritise employees' safety. Amidst concerns about commuting in the hazardous weather conditions, private sector employees advocate for equal remote work rights.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, emphasised that safeguarding the workforce is their "top priority". In order to "protect the health and safety of workers" in the UAE, the MOHRE has different platforms.
Here are the channels through which you can report any workplace violations:
You can contact the call centre of MOHRE, at the number 600590000. Speak to a customer representative, and report your concern about any violations you faced or observed regarding health and safety in your workplace.
You can voice your concern by sending a message on the ministry's social media pages, such as X (@MOHRE_UAE), Instagram (@mohre_uae), or Facebook page (UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation).
You can report a workplace violation on the MOHRE website: https://www.mohre.gov.ae/ by following these steps:
Download the MOHRE's mobile app on your device. Add violation service under the "Violations in health and safety requirements" category.
