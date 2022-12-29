UAE rains: Cafés report spike in demand for tea, snacks as residents enjoy cold weather

Several parts of the country have been lashed by moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday, with many emirates experiencing intense waterlogging

by Ehaab Qadeer Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

Nothing beats a cup of hot steaming tea while it rains. As a testimony to that fact, cafes in the UAE witnessed a sharp spike in demand for tea and snacks as three days of unstable weather hit the country.

“We had to make extra 'pakoras' and 'samosas', since the demand has been so high in the last couple of days,” said Riyaz Ahmed Sheikh, the owner of Chai Wala Café. “Tea at our café is always in demand, but yesterday’s weather made our tea maker work a little [harder] than usual.”

Several parts of the UAE have been hit by moderate to heavy rainfalls since Monday, prompting the NCM to issue a yellow alert for the rain. Several emirates experienced intense waterlogging, with residents struggling to make their daily commute.

Numerous other cafes in the city also reported an influx in customers and orders. Shahid, who serves at Raju Omelet in Al Barsha, said the restaurant had experienced much heavier crowds in the last three days than it usually does over the weekends.

“We have had a lot of customers in the last three days – perhaps that is because of the weather. We are receiving more and more delivery orders too,” he said.

Social media has been flooded with visuals of rain around the UAE, and food delivery services were suspended at several points over the week due to the bad weather. In a statement, food delivery service Talabat had said that it would be taking into consideration the safety of its riders as deliveries were impacted in several emirates.

Omar, a Talabat food captain, told Khaleej Times that ever since deliveries have resumed, he has received orders mostly for 'chai.' “This is my fifth tea order in the last couple of hours,” he said, when KT caught up with him. “Ever since our services were restored, we have had the highest number of orders for tea and samosas.”

Pearl View, another café in Al Barsha, also witnessed a huge demand for hot beverages, as the café is surrounded by business centres.

“We served more tea and coffee in the last two days than we did over the weekend,” Manwal Singh, a waiter at Pearl View said. “Customers are coming in droves, and are all enjoying the weather and ordering more tea than usual. These [past] couple of days have been busier than weekends and holidays for us.”

Alan, a customer who was enjoying his favourite Zafran tea at the café, said, “When it comes to cold weather, nothing works better than a hot cup of saffron tea. Tea is always soul-soothing – especially when you are from Britain”.

