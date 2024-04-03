UAE provides food supplies to those affected by Philippines landslide

Seven places, including major tourist spots, are putting on mesmerising shows for their visitors; here's a list
The UAE distributed food supplies to assist thousands of people impacted by the heavy rainfall in Davao de Oro Province in the southern Philippines, which led to floods and a landslide in the Elizalde district, resulting in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing persons, as well as substantial property damage.
Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, said: "Dispatching food supplies is part of the UAE's commitment to provide essential relief in times of crisis, particularly natural disasters that result in severe food shortages, and require intervention to support affected citizens."
He affirmed that the UAE will continue its extensive efforts to provide aid and support to those impacted by the devastating floods in Davao de Oro.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
For his part, Rex Gatchalian, Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development of the Republic of the Philippines, expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its humanitarian response and solidarity with the Philippines during times of need.
ALSO READ:
Seven places, including major tourist spots, are putting on mesmerising shows for their visitors; here's a list
The event will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on September 6-7
KHDA on Tuesday allowed private schools in Dubai to increase their fees by up to 5.2 per cent
Families with kids over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates, the DXB advisory says
Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator that ceased operation, with Dubai-based Mahzooz and Emirates Draw also pausing since January
The transactions can be done at Mashreq’s NEOPAY Terminals available across retail stores
The attack destroyed the consular section of the embassy, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and several others
The 2016 Range Rover has been bought by billionaire Indian industrialist and avid car collector Yohan Poonawalla, who is mulling bringing it to Dubai to drive it here