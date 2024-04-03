UAE provides food supplies to those affected by Philippines landslide

Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM

The UAE distributed food supplies to assist thousands of people impacted by the heavy rainfall in Davao de Oro Province in the southern Philippines, which led to floods and a landslide in the Elizalde district, resulting in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing persons, as well as substantial property damage.

Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, said: "Dispatching food supplies is part of the UAE's commitment to provide essential relief in times of crisis, particularly natural disasters that result in severe food shortages, and require intervention to support affected citizens."

He affirmed that the UAE will continue its extensive efforts to provide aid and support to those impacted by the devastating floods in Davao de Oro.

For his part, Rex Gatchalian, Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development of the Republic of the Philippines, expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its humanitarian response and solidarity with the Philippines during times of need.

