UAE offers condolences to Philippines over victims of landslide

The ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured

By Wam

Catholic lay ministers say a prayer during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. Reuters
Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 7:11 PM

Last updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 7:13 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over victims of the landslide that occurred in the province of Davao de Oro, in the south of the country.

The calamity caused the death, injury and loss of dozens of people and caused serious damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Philippine government, Filipino people and to families and relatives of the victims. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

