UAE President visits Rulers of Emirates, receives citizens at Qasr Al Dhaid

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today is paying a visit to his brothers, Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.
His Highness will also be receiving citizens at Qasr Al Dhaid for three days, starting today after the afternoon prayers, while the reception will be held in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.
Citizens wishing to meet and greet His Highness should first register at Al Dhaid Club and present "green status" on their Al-Hosn app, in order to ensure smooth entry procedures and mechanism.
