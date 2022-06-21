UAE President receives Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca

The leaders explore prospects for enhancing and expanding cooperation between nations

By Wam Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:56 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Nicolae Ciuca, Prime Minister of Romania, at Qasr Al Bahr.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Romanian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that the visit will further boost their bilateral relations in various fields.

The UAE President and Ciuca explored the prospects for enhancing and expanding their cooperation across various vital sectors, especially in investment, trade, development and agriculture.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments related to regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The Romanian Prime Minister offered condolences to the UAE President over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country to achieve further progress to meet the aspirations of its people.

The UAE President thanked Ciuca for his sincere feelings, and expressed his wishes of more development and prosperity for Romania.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and a number of officials, as well as members of the Romanian delegation.