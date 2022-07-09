UAE President pledges $25 million to support East Jerusalem hospital

Pledge comes as part of country's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 9:07 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged $25 million to Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, to expands its medical supplies services.

The current pledge comes as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions, and to meet the needs of the Palestinian people.

The 250-bed Makassed Hospital, which was established in 1968, plays a key role in providing healthcare to the Palestinian community.

It offers a full range of services, including cardiology, orthopaedics, paediatric medicine, and neurology, in addition to providing comprehensive healthcare services. It is also serves as teaching hospital and a research facility.