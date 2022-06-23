UAE President orders air bridge to provide relief supplies to Afghanistan earthquake victims

Aid shipment comes as part of country's efforts to address current situation

File photo

By Wam Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 5:05 PM

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an air bridge carrying food and medical supplies has begun operating to Afghanistan, and a medical team and field hospital have been dispatched.

The aid shipment comes as part of the UAE's efforts to address the current situation in Afghanistan and its contribution to alleviate the impact of the disaster that recently struck southeast Afghanistan.

The earthquake resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as a shortage of food and medical supplies for a large segment of the population, particularly the elderly, women, and children.