UAE leaders mourn death of Emirati pioneer who worked with Sheikh Zayed

Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba's contributions in Abu Dhabi laid the foundation for the country's economy

by

Web Desk
Photo: President Sheikh Mohamed/X
Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 5:10 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has mourned the death of Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba, who passed away today, May 29.

Al Otaiba was an Emirati pioneer who served in several government entities after the formation of the UAE. His contributions in Abu Dhabi laid the foundation for the country's economy.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel.

The UAE President said he was part of the "first generation who worked with the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, with sincerity and dedication".


Here's a post that the leader shared on X:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also remembered the pioneer who was a "living memory of the capital," in a statement posted on X.

Al Otaiba was the former chairman of Abu Dhabi Chairman of Industry and Commerce, and was also elected Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, a street was named after him, called Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street.

Born in 1916 in the Al Dhahr neighbourhood in Abu Dhabi, Al Otaiba started his career as a pearl trader, and later traded commodities in several countries. Al Otaiba was also a prominent figure in colloquial poetry, and contributed to the country's cultural heritage.

Web Desk

