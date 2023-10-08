UAE President discusses regional developments with world leaders

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spoke by telephone to a number of leaders and heads of state on Sunday to discuss the latest regional developments.
In separate phone calls, Sheikh Mohamed spoke to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt; Bashar Al Assad, President of Syria; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.
During the discussions, the UAE President emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and called on all sides to exercise restraint in order to safeguard the lives of civilians. The UAE President reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and encouraged the international community to support all efforts aimed at avoiding further conflict that jeopardises the security and stability of the region and its people.
