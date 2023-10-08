Photos: Over 500 dead in Israel, Palestine; Gaza turns into rubble as Netanyahu warns residents to flee

Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday

Photo: Reuters

Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, killing at least 300 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages. The conflict is now spreading, with firing from Lebanon into northern Israel, claimed by armed group Hezbollah.

At least 313 people were also killed in Gaza when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of strikes, with civilians paying a staggering cost for the violence on both sides.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. “All the places that Hamas hides in, operates from, we will turn them into ruins,” he added.

“Get out of there now,” he told Gaza residents, who have no way to leave the tiny, overcrowded territory. Gaza’s 2.3 million people have endured a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt, since Hamas militants seized control in 2007. "We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza City October 7, 2023. Reuters

People react near a fire after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023. Reuters

Smoke rises in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023. Reuters

An injured Israeli officer gestures as he arrives at a hospital, following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. Reuters

A man runs on a road as fire burns after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023. Reuters

Bodies of Israeli civilians were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass. The bodies of a man and woman were sprawled across the front seats of a car.

An Israeli family take shelter in a basement in the southern city of Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023. AFP

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 8, 2023. Reuters

In a speech, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh highlighted threats to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the continuation of the blockade on Gaza and Israeli normalisation with countries in the region. "How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?"

Mourners attend the funeral of a Hamas militant, who was killed by Israeli forces, on the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 7, 2023. Reuters

Children react as they attend the funeral of Hamas militants, who were killed by Israeli forces, on the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 7, 2023. Reuters

A view of an ambulance hit by an Israeli strike, after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack against Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. Reuters

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky from explosions. Israeli drones could be heard overhead.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023. Reuters

Photo: Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Khan Younis, located on the southern Gaza Strip (Reuters)

A Palestinian man reacts next to the ruins of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. Reuters

Photo: A Palestinian woman looks on as she walks on a debris-strewn street near the Watan Tower (Reuters)

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.

