Photos: Over 500 dead in Israel, Palestine; Gaza turns into rubble as Netanyahu warns residents to flee

Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, killing at least 300 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages. The conflict is now spreading, with firing from Lebanon into northern Israel, claimed by armed group Hezbollah.
At least 313 people were also killed in Gaza when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of strikes, with civilians paying a staggering cost for the violence on both sides.
In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. “All the places that Hamas hides in, operates from, we will turn them into ruins,” he added.
“Get out of there now,” he told Gaza residents, who have no way to leave the tiny, overcrowded territory. Gaza’s 2.3 million people have endured a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt, since Hamas militants seized control in 2007. "We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Bodies of Israeli civilians were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass. The bodies of a man and woman were sprawled across the front seats of a car.
In a speech, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh highlighted threats to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the continuation of the blockade on Gaza and Israeli normalisation with countries in the region. "How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?"
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky from explosions. Israeli drones could be heard overhead.
The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.
