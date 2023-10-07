Israel-Palestine conflict: Are UAE flights affected amid escalation of violence?

A number of airlines from different parts of the world cancelled flights

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 7:57 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 8:09 PM

Flights between the UAE and Tel Aviv have not been affected and are operating according to schedule, despite the escalation of tension between Israel and Palestine, airlines confirmed to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates, which operates three flights daily to Tel Aviv, said “flights are currently operating per schedule.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Ben Gurion Airport (TLV),” added a spokesperson from flydubai that operates up to four daily flights to Israel.

“Flight FZ 1209/1210 was delayed due to operational reasons. Flights FZ 1625/1626 and FZ 1807/1808 are currently operating to schedule. We will continue to monitor closely and amend our schedule accordingly,” the flydubai spokesperson said.

Flights coming from and going to Abu Dhabi remained unaffected and Etihad Airways have not yet announced any flight cancellation.

UAE issues statement

The UAE has called for the de-escalation of violence between Israelis and militant Palestinians. In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and offered its sincere condolences over the deaths that resulted from the fighting.

It also called for maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.

Flight cancellations

A number of airlines from different parts of the world opted to cancel some of their flights when the situation broke out.

German airline Lufthansa cut its flights to Israel, according to the AFP. It decided to keep a single flight from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt and cancelled the rest on Saturday.

Air India also cancelled two flights, one from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, and another from Tel Aviv to New Delhi, according to ANI.

