UAE President congratulates new prime minister of Iraq

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani on his taking office as Iraq's Prime Minister.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the Iraqi Prime Minister success in his new role during a phone call on Saturday, reiterating the UAE's support for anything that brings about peace and stability in the brotherly Iraq and satisfies its citizens' desires for development and prosperity.
For his part, the Prime Minister of Iraq thanked and appreciated Sheikh Mohamed and wished him continuing good health, progress, and prosperity for the UAE.
