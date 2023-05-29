UAE President congratulates Erdogan on re-election over phone call

Sheikh Mohamed wished Turkey's President success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people

By WAM Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 6:14 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Turkey during a phone call.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed wished President Erdoğan success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people towards further progress and prosperity, while expressing his hopes for continued cooperation in order to strengthen the relations of the two countries and their strategic partnership for the benefit of their peoples.

In turn, President Erdoğan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his congratulations and the sincerity expressed towards Turkey and its people.

