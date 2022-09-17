UAE President congratulates British Prime Minister on assuming office

Sheikh Mohamed wishes her success in new assignment

File photo

By WAM Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 9:47 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone call on Saturday, congratulated Liz Truss on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wishing her success in her new assignment.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes to the UK and its people for continued progress and prosperity.

He lauded the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Britain, reaffirming his keenness to develop them towards further cooperation for the benefit of their peoples to support regional and global security, stability and peace.

In turn, The British Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his good wishes and hoped for further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.