UAE President, Austrian Chancellor discuss bilateral ties and global issues

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Karl Nehammer, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, met in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to explore opportunities to further enhance bilateral ties in light of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that exists between both nations.
The UAE President received Chancellor Nehammer and his accompanying delegation at Al Shati Palace. He congratulated the Chancellor on Austria's National Day, which was observed on Wednesday, expressing his sincere wishes for the country's continued progress and development.
The two sides affirmed their interest in strengthening bilateral relations, especially in vital sectors such as technology, energy, innovation and food security, among others.
Sheikh Mohamed and Nehammer exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. They underscored the importance of taking action to ease tension and promote dialogue to resolve crises with humanitarian, economic and food security implications.
The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.
Attending from the Austrian side were Magnus Brunner, Federal Minister of Finance; Leonor Geoffsler, Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology; Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE; and other Austrian government officials.
