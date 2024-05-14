Egypt denounces Israel's comment that Cairo is behind closure of Rafah crossing

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 8:46 PM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday denounced what he called Israel's attempt to blame Egypt for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry added in a statement that Israel's seizure of the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt as well as its military operations in the area were the main reasons for aid being unable to enter Gaza.

ALSO READ: