Alphabet kicks off product event with AI in focus

Google parent Alphabet kicked off a presentation on Tuesday where it is expected to show how it is building on artificial intelligence across its businesses, a day after OpenAI demonstrated a new AI model that can work with sound and images.
The new AI features unveiled at the Google I/O developer event in Mountain View, California, will help investors evaluate Alphabet's progress as it races against Microsoft, OpenAI and other competitors to dominate the emerging technology.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI on Monday showcased a new AI model called GPT-4o, which enables ChatGPT to respond via voice in real time and be interrupted - both hallmarks of realistic voice conversations that AI voice assistants like Google Assistant have found challenging.
Shares of Alphabet were near unchanged in Tuesday's trading session.
